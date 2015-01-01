Abstract

Research has shown that youth with mental health disorders often do not receive adequate care. School- and community-based mental health organizations are integral to implementing evidence-based mental healthcare to the vast majority of youth. It is therefore important to understand the perspectives of this stakeholder group, to determine how to improve access to high-quality care. A series of three focus groups with community mental health providers and three school counselors and social workers focus groups were conducted to get their perspective on existing barriers that prevent youth who need mental health services from being treated. A grounded theory inductive qualitative analysis revealed six major themes (Lack of Services, Lack of Knowledge, Stigma, Logistics, Poor Past Experiences with Mental Health, and Poor Coordination of Services). Each of these themes are discussed and implications are framed within the context of implementation science.

Language: en