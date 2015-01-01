Abstract

Background With the occurrence of a number of major disasters around the world, there is growing interest in chemical disaster medicine. In South Korea, there is a training program for mass casualty incidents (MCI) and backup by legal regulations by the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety. However, there is no program focusing on chemical disasters. Thus, the authors newly created a program, the Chemical-Mass Casualty Incident Response Education Module (C-MCIREM) in September 2019. This was a pilot study to verify the educational effect of the program.



METHOD A pre/post study was conducted of a chemical MCI training program based on simulation. A total of 25 representative and qualified participants were recruited from fire departments, administrative staff of public health centers, and healthcare workers of hospitals in the Gyeonggi-do province of South Korea. They participated in a one-day training program. A knowledge test and confidence survey were provided to participants just before training, and again immediately following the training online. The authors compared improvements of pre/post-test results. In the tabletop drill exercise, quantified qualitative analyses were used to measure the educational effect on the participants.



RESULTS In the knowledge test, the mean (standard deviation) scores for all 25 participants at baseline and after training were 41.72 (15.186) and 77.96 (11.227), respectively (p < 0.001). In the confidence survey for chemical MCI response for all 25 participants, all the sub-items concerning personal protective equipment selection, antidote selection, antidote stockpiling and passing on knowledge to colleagues, zone setup and decontamination, and chemical triage were improved compared to the baseline score (p < 0.001). The tabletop exercise represented a prehospital setting and had 11 participants. The self-efficacy qualitative survey showed pre- and post-exercise scores of 64/100 and 84/100 respectively. For a hospital setting exercise, it had 14 participants. The survey showed pre/post-exercise scores of 26/100 and 73/100 respectively. Twenty-two (88%) participants responded to the final satisfaction survey, and their overall mean scores regarding willingness to recommend this training program to others, overall satisfaction with theoretical education, overall satisfaction with tabletop drill simulation, and opinion about whether policymakers need this training were all over 8 out of 10 respectively.



CONCLUSION C-MCIREM, the newly created chemical MCI program, provided effective education to the selected 25 participants among Korean chemical MCI responders in terms of both knowledge and practice at a single pilot trial. Participants were highly satisfied with the educational material and their confidence in disaster preparedness was clearly improved. In order to prove the universal educational effect of this C-MCIREM in the future, more education is needed.

