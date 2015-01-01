Abstract

In this study, we examined the relationship between marital violence(MV) and reproductive and sexual health outcomes of women of Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan. The lifetime MV inflicted by husbands on their wives was highest at 53% in Bangladesh, India(37%), Pakistan(28%) and Nepal(28%) respectively. Overall, our results in this study suggest that MV perpetrated by husbands on their wife is significantly associated with unintended pregnancy, pregnancy termination, current use of any modern contraceptive methods and sexually transmitted infections, but inconsistent associations are appeared across countries. Lifetime sexual violence and physical-sexual force were significantly and positively associated with unintended pregnancy and pregnancy termination respectively, whereas, all types of MV were significantly and positively related with the symptom of sexually transmitted diseases in the women. Appropriate measures should be undertaken to combat Violence against women(VAW) and necessary services should be provided to the victimized women to uphold their reproductive and sexual rights.

