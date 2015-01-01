Abstract

Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) is a commonly used topical therapeutic agent in dermatology. It is readily available and widely used as a disinfectant and astringent. Due to its antiseptic and astringent properties, it is used for acute and sub-acute eczematous dermatitis with exudation in dilution of 0.010.0001%. It also has antifungal and deodorant property. If used in higher concentration, it causes severe chemical irritation and burning of skin. In this article, we report a unique case of accidental ocular injury in a 6 year old female child by potassium permanganate crystals. This type of ocular injury is fortunately rare; however, when it occurs, it may lead to severe complications. The aim of this case report is to sensitize the dermatologists regarding adverse effects of the commonly used topical agent, i.e. KMnO4, and to enhance the awareness of this condition for prompt management. It also highlights the importance of proper history taking in the OPD or the emergency...

Language: en