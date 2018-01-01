Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth (P.A.R.T.Y.) is an immersive 1 day in-hospital injury awareness and prevention programme designed to educate high-school students on the consequences of a variety of risk-taking behaviours. This multisite contemporary analysis examined differences in programme effect and temporal changes on participant knowledge and attitudes.



METHODS: Metropolitan and rural schools were invited to attend the programme at one of the 11 hospital sites throughout Queensland, Australia. Pre-post study design with participant questionnaires provided at three time periods: immediately preprogramme and postprogramme, and 4 months later. The questionnaire used scenarios to determine a participant's opinion on the safety of drugs/alcohol, driving and risk-taking activities, using Likert scales.



RESULTS: A total of 5999 students participated in the programme between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2019. Responses to all questions related to safety, harm or risk followed a similar pattern. The immediate postcourse responses demonstrated significant increased awareness of risk or change in action, followed by a decay at 4 months to within 10% of preprogramme levels. Public school students, males and students from Central and North Queensland demonstrated lower risk-aversion (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated across more than 100 school sites, the positive change in knowledge and student participant attitudes towards risk-taking behaviours after attending the P.A.R.T.Y. programme. The need to address the significant decay at the 4-month follow-up was identified.



FINDINGS offered potential for tailoring of messaging to target key demographic groups/topics where the decay was greatest.

