Abstract

AIM: To elucidate the question of whether the ocular trauma score (OTS) and the zones of injury could be used as a predictive model of traumatic and post traumatic retinal detachment (RD) in patients with open globe injury (OGI).



METHODS: A retrospective observational chart analysis of OGI patients was performed. The collected variables consisted of age, date, gender, time of injury, time until repair, mechanism of injury, zone of injury, injury associated vitreous hemorrhage, trauma associated RD, post traumatic RD, aphakia at injury, periocular trauma and OTS in cases of OGI.



RESULTS: Totally 102 patients with traumatic OGI with a minimum of 12mo follow-up and a median age at of 48.6y (range: 3-104y) were identified. Final best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was independent from the time of repair, yet a statistically significant difference was present between the final BCVA and the zone of injury. Severe trauma presenting with an OTS score I (P<0.0001) or II (P<0.0001) revealed a significantly worse BCVA at last follow up when compared to the cohort with an OTS score >III. OGI associated RD was observed in 36/102 patients (35.3%), whereas post traumatic RD (defined as RD following 14d after OGI) occurred in 37 patients (36.3%). OGI associated RD did not correlate with the OTS and the zone of injury (P=0.193), yet post traumatic RD correlated significantly with zone III injuries (P=0.013).



CONCLUSION: The study shows a significant association between lower OTS score and zone III injury with lower final BCVA and a higher number of surgeries, but only zone III could be significantly associated with a higher rate of RD.

