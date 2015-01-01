SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

LaBrie JW, Boyle SC, Baez S, Trager BM, de Rutte JL, Tan CN, Earle AM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/07448481.2021.1906683

34670108

OBJECTIVE: This study explored the burgeoning youth practice of possessing a fake, secondary Instagram account known as a "Finsta" in relation to exposure to alcohol-related content and college drinking. PARTICIPANTS: First-year university students with at least a primary Instagram account (N = 296) completed online surveys.

METHOD: Surveys assessed whether participants did or did not have a Finsta pre-matriculation (T1), Instagram alcohol content exposure one month into college (T2), and alcohol use at T1 and near the end of the first year (T3).

RESULTS: Moderated mediation analysis revealed that having a Finsta at T1 was associated with greater exposure to alcohol-related posts at T2 and, for male but not female students, predicted heavier drinking at T3.

CONCLUSION: Findings are consistent with previous results suggesting that males may be more behaviorally impacted by peers' depictions of alcohol use on social media. This carries implications for social media-based intervention efforts targeting first-year students.


gender differences; social media; College student drinking; Instagram

