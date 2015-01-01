Abstract

BACKGROUND: Central nervous system (CNS)-active medication use is an important modifiable risk factor for falls in older adults. A fall-related injury should prompt providers to evaluate and reduce CNS-active medications to prevent recurrent falls. We evaluated change in CNS-active medications up to 12 months following a fall-related injury in community-dwelling older adults compared with a matched cohort without fall-related injury.



METHODS: Participants were from the Adult Changes in Thought study conducted at Kaiser Permanente Washington. Fall-related injury codes between 1994 and 2014 defined index encounters in participants with no evidence of such injuries in the preceding year. We matched each fall-related injury index encounter with up to five randomly selected clinical encounters from participants without injury. Using automated pharmacy data, we estimated the average change in CNS-active medication use at 3, 6, and 12 months post-index according to the presence or absence of CNS-active medication use before index.



RESULTS: One thousand five hundred sixteen participants with fall-related injury index encounters (449 CNS-active users, 1067 nonusers) were matched to 7014 index encounters from people without fall-related injuries (1751 users, 5236 nonusers). Among CNS-active users at the index encounter, those with fall-related injury had an average decrease in standard daily doses (SDDs) at 12 months (-0.43; 95% CI: -0.63 to -0.23), and those without injury had a greater (p = 0.047) average decrease (-0.66; 95% CI: -0.78 to -0.55). Among nonusers at index, those with fall-related injury had a smaller increase than those without injury (+0.17, 95% CI: +0.13 to +0.21, vs. +0.24, 95% CI: +0.20 to +0.28, p = 0.005).



CONCLUSIONS: The differences in CNS-active medication use change over 12 months between those with and without fall-related injury were small and unlikely to be clinically significant. These results suggest that fall risk-increasing drug use is not reduced following a fall-related injury, thus opportunities exist to reduce CNS-active medications, a potentially modifiable risk factor for falls.

