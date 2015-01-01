Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examine the relationships of eight eating disorder (ED) features to histories of suicide ideation and suicide attempts.



METHOD: Participants were 387 adults (62% female, mean age = 36 years) recruited via an online platform, and oversampled for the presence of ED features, who completed standardized self-report measures of study variables.



RESULTS: Different ED features predicted suicide ideation versus attempts. Specifically, Restrictive Eating (d = 0.44), Purging (d = 0.30), and Body Dissatisfaction (d = 0.27) were higher among ideators compared to nonsuicidal participants. In contrast, Muscle Building (d = 0.31), Excessive Exercise (d = 0.26), Cognitive Restraint (d = 0.23), and Restrictive Eating (d = 0.20) were higher among attempters compared to ideators-however, we note that the p-values for these effects range between 0.02 and 0.04 and it is unclear if they would replicate. Independent replication is important.



CONCLUSION: Findings have implications for the conceptualization of suicide risk in individuals with EDs.

