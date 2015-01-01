Abstract

Suicides are among the 10 leading causes of death in U.S. children 12 years of age and younger. The purpose of this study was to examine trends and methods of suicide in children by race and gender from 2010 to 2019, the most recent years of data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Child suicides statistically significantly increased for black (95%), white (158%), male (95%), and female (300%) children during the decade. Additionally, the methods children used to commit suicide did not significantly differ by race or gender. The leading method of suicide used by children was strangulation/suffocation depending on race and gender (67%-85%). The second most common method of suicide was by the use of a firearm, again depending on race and gender (11%-30%). Northeastern states had the fewest child suicides during the decade and Texas and California had the most child suicides. Policymakers need to commit more resources and research funding to better detect risk factors, protective factors, and effective interventions for reducing child suicides.

Language: en