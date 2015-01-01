SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Linares M, Santos L, Santos J, Juesas C, Górgolas M, Ramos-Rincón JM. J. Travel Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Society of Travel Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1093/jtm/taab170

PMID

34668557

Abstract

The quest for extreme selfies killed 379 people since 2008. One in 3 was a traveller. Falls from height, transport and drowning were the top three causes. Many selfie deaths are the result of tourists taking risks in unfamiliar terrain. Travel medicine practitioners should routinely counsel travellers on responsible self-photography.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print