Linares M, Santos L, Santos J, Juesas C, Górgolas M, Ramos-Rincón JM. J. Travel Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34668557
The quest for extreme selfies killed 379 people since 2008. One in 3 was a traveller. Falls from height, transport and drowning were the top three causes. Many selfie deaths are the result of tourists taking risks in unfamiliar terrain. Travel medicine practitioners should routinely counsel travellers on responsible self-photography.
