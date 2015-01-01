Abstract

The article by Heiderscheit et al1 is the latest to investigate biases, discrimination, and bullying in surgery. This is an important study that leveraged the captive audience of surgical residents who took the 2019 American Board of Surgery In-Training Examination. The authors concluded that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender minority (LGBTQ+) surgical residents experienced a greater degree of harassment, bullying, and discrimination than non-LGBTQ+ residents. This timely and thoughtful contribution provides a starting point for an overdue conversation about a number of issues that reside within the house of surgery...

