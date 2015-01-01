|
Citation
|
Moral MV, Ovejero A. Psicothema 2021; 33(4): 579-586.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34668472
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescent attitudes towards bullying are determined by the interaction between individual characteristics and psychosocial development contexts such as the family environment. Our objective was to perform a psychosocial analysis of the differences in reported attitudes towards school bullying between peers according to a series of indicators of family social climate, such as perceived parental support and understanding, punishment and rejection, and disapproval.
Language: en