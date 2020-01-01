Abstract

In this study a course on disaster prevention using SDGs was carried out targeting junior high

school students, with the goal of practicing disaster prevention and demonstrating the change in interest

in SDGs. As a result, the following 5 points could be identified.

1. Students who want to continue to live in their region have a stronger image of disaster conditions

in the event of a disaster, and feel a sense of awareness of disaster damage.

2. A person who thinks the area they live in is safe, has higher awareness to do something for society and other people.

3. After experiencing the disaster prevention course, awareness of what will occur in the event of

a disaster, and what actions should be taken increased.

4. Students who responded that they could calculate the amount of water needed by their family

showed higher interest in disasters.

5. Students who responded that they were interested in the latest technology in Japan and the

world felt anxiety regarding disaster.





災害が発生すると、学校は、生徒の安全確保、生徒の引き渡し、避難所の開設、運営支 援、教育の再開等、生徒や保護者の支援だけではなく様々な役割を担うことになる。災害 発生時は、地域社会の参画者の結束力が求められる。本研究では、住民、住民団体、行政 等をつなぐ結節点を地域防災・減災HUB と定義した。学校における防災・減災HUB 構 築の主要な要件を、①地域防災力向上に貢献するための地域参画、②学校防災体制の再構 築と継続的な運用とし、高等学校をフィールドとした実践的な取り組みを実施した。その 成果として、生徒と地域住民による「地域防災・絆マップ」作成、学校防災マニュアル見 直し手法及び訓練手法を提案することができた。

