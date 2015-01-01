Abstract

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology cites three aims of disaster

prevention education, and aims to equip students with "actions" related to disaster prevention when

conducting disaster prevention education. However, it cannot be said that disaster prevention "behavior" is evaluated objectively in school education, and methods and scales for objective evaluation have not been developed. In this research, we first developed an evaluation scale for junior high school students and created external criteria. In creating the question items of the evaluation scale, we focused on disaster prevention actions related to earthquakes and tsunamis, and created question items focusing on actions related to "preparation" prior to the occurrence of an earthquake or tsunami. Next, using the evaluation scale, a questionnaire survey was conducted on 394 junior high school students. In the analysis of the questionnaire survey, factor analysis of question items and the relationship with external standards were analyzed, and reliability and validity were examined. As a result, the question items of the evaluation scale consisted of three factors: "Disaster prevention actions at home", "Disaster prevention actions related to psychology", and "Disaster prevention actions at local level". Also, validity and reliability were secured.



文部科学省は防災教育のねらいを3 つ挙げており、防災教育を行うにあたって、生徒に防災に関する「行動」を身に付けることがねらいであるとしている。しかし、学校教育において、防災「行動」を客観的に評価されているとは言えず、また客観的に評価する方法・尺度の開発にも至っていない。本研究では、まず中学生を対象とした評価尺度を開発し、外部基準の作成を行った。なお、評価尺度の質問項目の作成にあたっては地震・津波に関する防災行動に焦点を当て、地震・津波が発生する前の事前の「備え」に関する行動にしぼって質問項目を作成した。次に、その評価尺度を用いて394 名の中学生を対象にアンケート調査を行った。アンケート調査の分析では、質問項目の因子分析及び外部基準との関連を分析し、信頼性及び妥当性を検討した。その結果、評価尺度の質問項目は「家庭で行う防災行動」、「心理に関する防災行動」、「地域で行う防災行動」の3 つの因子で構成された。また、妥当性・信頼性も確保された。

Language: ja