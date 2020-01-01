Abstract

The study discussed the utilization of records of a natural disaster at schools affected by the disaster for future disaster risk reduction. It dealt with a school-based tsunami disaster risk reduction education in Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, which is one of the most severely affected areas by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. Examining the history of developing the tsunami disaster education program, it discussed how timings and conditions for the elementary school children to learn from the actual tsunami disaster record of the community. As teaching and learning materials, local and original contents were utilized including locally displayed tsunami records in the community and the 'Reconstruction Map' that recorded progress of reconstruction in the school district, made by the school children between 2012 to 2014. The study found that disaster education shifted in 2016 from its focus on recovery to more on disaster risk reduction, five years later from the earthquake and tsunami, when the City experienced an earthquake with a tsunami warning for the first time since the 2011 disaster. This study intends to contribute to the issue of dealing with disaster experiences within school education programs.



本論文は、2011 年の東日本大震災で大きな被害を受けた宮城県石巻市の学校での津波防災教育を事例とし、自然災害の記録をその災害で被災した学校での防災教育にどのように活用し、次の災害に備えることに役立てられることができるかについて検討した。2018 年に実践された津波防災教育プログラムの開発に至る背景と実践についての検証を通じて、被災地の小学生がどのタイミングでどういった条件が考慮されると、地域の実際の津波記録を学習することが可能になるのかについて考察した。授業で扱う教材には、地域の津波記録の標識や同学校の児童が2012 年から2014 年に取り組んだ地域の津波被害からの復興の進捗を記録した「復興マップ」が活用された。また、復興から防災へと教育内容が大きくシフトしたきっかけは、東日本大震災から5 年後に発生した津波警報の発表を伴った福島県沖地震であることも確認された。災害経験を教育でどのように扱うこと ができるかについての議論に一つの示唆を与えることができたのではないか。



