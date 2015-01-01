Abstract

The purpose of this study is to clarify the logic of disaster prevention learning for the purpose of

fostering citizenship, focusing on the issues of the community related to local disaster prevention,

and elucidating the development of a social studies lesson that explores the ideal way of disaster-resistant towns.The goal principle of this study is to foster citizens who can engage in public discussion to solve problems. When designing learning based on this principle, it is especially important to ensure opportunities to engage with various other people through active utilization of external human resources, and to discuss solutions to issues related to mutual assistance. Is to create.



本研究は、シティズンシップの育成を目指す防災学習の論理を、地域の防災に関するコミュニティの課題に着目し、災害に強いまちのあり方を探究する社会科授業開発を事例として解明することを目的としている。本学習の目標原理は、社会の課題解決を目指して公共的な議論ができる市民の育成である。この原理に基づく学習を構想する際には、外部人材の積極的な活用を通して多様な他者と関わる機会を保障することで、共助に関する課題 の解決策について議論を行うことができる公共空間を創出することが特に重要である。

