Inoue M. Res. J. Disaster Educ. 2020; 1(1): 81-92.
シティズンシップ育成を目指す防災学習の論理 ―中学校社会科公民的分野単元「災害に強いまちのあり方を考えよう！」 の開発を中心に―
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Society for Disaster Education)
unavailable
The purpose of this study is to clarify the logic of disaster prevention learning for the purpose of
Language: ja
Citizenship; Disaster Prevention Learning; Public Space; Social Participation; Utilization of External Human resources; シティズンシップ; 公共空間; 外部人材の活用; 社会参加; 防災学習