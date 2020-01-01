Abstract

One of the goals of disaster prevention education noticed by the Ministry of Education, Sports,

and Culture, Japan, is to gain an understanding about causalities of natural disasters. The author

thinks that learning views of primary causes and triggers of a natural disaster is an important goal

of science education. For examination of inducing such a goal in science class, a description analysis

was carried out by way of reading out causalities of natural disasters from the science education

part in "the Course of Study" and its guidelines. The author also shows analyzing results of description

in academic books on natural disasters for the purpose of preparation of the class. The author

found that there is no description on first causes and triggers except tsunamis and floods in government

documents related to science education curriculum for the lower secondary school students.

Also he points out that primary causes and triggers of a disaster in academic books are described

in sediment disasters field but not in volcanic and weather disaster fields. Finally, the author insists

that administrators in education should make high consistency between science and disaster prevention

education curriculum and specialists should promote teachers' knowledge about causes of

natural disaster by way of publishing.



文部科学省による防災教育の目標の一つである自然災害等の原因について理解を深めさ せるために、理科教育において災害の誘因と自然素因の組み合わせの視点を学習者に持た せることが重要であると筆者は考える。そこで本研究では、理科の学習指導要領・解説の 記述内容を分析し、誘因と自然素因の視点に立脚した学習を展開するための課題を抽出し た。また、教員が教材研究で使用するような自然災害の専門家によって書かれた学術書に おける、災害の誘因と自然素因の記述状況を分析した。その結果、学習指導要領とその解 説には、自然災害の学習における誘因と自然素因に関する視点は、中学校における津波と 洪水を除いて見いだせなかった。また、学術書における誘因と自然素因の記述は、土砂災 害についてはよく見出せる一方、火山災害や強風害・冷害・干害などの気象災害ではあま り見られなかった。以上のことから、防災教育のねらいと整合性が改善するような理科の 教育課程の改善や、教材研究が効率よく行えるように災害現象における誘因と自然素因を 扱う学術書の充実が課題として明らかになった。





