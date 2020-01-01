|
Citation
Kouno T. Res. J. Disaster Educ. 2020; 1(1): 119-128.
Vernacular Title
小学校における防災教育展開例の内容と特徴
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Society for Disaster Education)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper collects and analyzes examples of disaster prevention education developments published in the disaster reduction education booklet created by the prefectural board of education. The purpose is to understand what kinds of disaster concerned contents are being taught in subjects and educational activities and to clarify their characteristics. An analysis of disaster reduction education development examples created by each prefectural board of education showed the following trends, ① disaster reduction education development examples unique to the region, ② disaster reduction education development examples related to each subject, and ③ evacuation drills. The examples can be classified into three types of disaster reduction education deployment. In addition, it was found that the main subjects of class activities, social studies, science, life studies, and comprehensive learning are the main subjects used to create examples of development related to disaster reduction education in elementary schools. Furthermore, it became clear that the differences in the content of disaster reduction education in each subject were learned, and that class activities were the subject to learn about disaster response itself.
Language: ja
Keywords
|
Content analysis; Disaster prevention education; elementary school; 内容分析; 小学校; 防災教育