Abstract

This paper collects and analyzes examples of disaster prevention education developments published in the disaster reduction education booklet created by the prefectural board of education. The purpose is to understand what kinds of disaster concerned contents are being taught in subjects and educational activities and to clarify their characteristics. An analysis of disaster reduction education development examples created by each prefectural board of education showed the following trends, ① disaster reduction education development examples unique to the region, ② disaster reduction education development examples related to each subject, and ③ evacuation drills. The examples can be classified into three types of disaster reduction education deployment. In addition, it was found that the main subjects of class activities, social studies, science, life studies, and comprehensive learning are the main subjects used to create examples of development related to disaster reduction education in elementary schools. Furthermore, it became clear that the differences in the content of disaster reduction education in each subject were learned, and that class activities were the subject to learn about disaster response itself.



本論文は、都道府県教育委員会作成の防災教育冊子に掲載されている、防災教育展開例を収集し、分析することで、今現在の小学校で、どのような教育活動で、どのような内容の防災教育が行われているのかを把握し、その特徴を明らかにすることを目的とする。各都道府県教育委員会が作成した防災教育展開例を分析したところ、防災教育展開例として、①その地域独自の防災教育展開例、②各教科等と関連させた防災教育展開例、③避難訓を想定した防災教育展開例の3 つに分類できることが分かった。また、小学校で防災教育に関連した展開例を作成するには、学級活動、社会科、理科、生活科、総合的な学習の時間が主な対象教育活動となることが分かった。さらに、各教科等での防災教育を学ぶ内容の違いが明らかとなり、学級活動が震災対応そのものを学ぶ教育活動であることが明らかになった。



