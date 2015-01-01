Abstract

To improve local roadway safety, the diverse nature of municipalities must be considered given their differing needs associated with their unique population characteristics and physical environments. Yet, these differences are not accounted for in the current funding frameworks that support local highway departments. This paper explores the factors that impede the ability of municipalities to efficiently and equitably distribute highway funding to improve local road safety. Data envelopment analysis is conducted by fusing municipal highway staff data, municipal highway expenditure data, crash data, geographic data, and demographic data. Among other findings, this study concludes that non-white and rural regions require more financial support to equitably improve safety. Further, data envelopment analysis is demonstrated to be a beneficial method to consider equity disparities at a local level. The results suggest where local highway resources should be invested to efficiently and equitably improve local roadway safety.

