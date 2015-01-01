|
Ferenchak NN, Marshall WE. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 97: e102920.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
How well has the recent expansion of bicycling networks advanced transportation justice through appropriate distribution across the socioeconomic/demographic (SED) spectrum? Furthermore, does the installation of bicycling facilities lead to SED changes in a neighborhood or vice versa? We longitudinally assess 11,010 miles of bicycling facilities over ten years (2010-2019) in 11,293 block groups across 29 U.S. cities by facility type.
Language: en
Bicycle lanes; Disparities; Equality; Facilities; Income; Race and ethnicity