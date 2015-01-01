|
Citation
|
Fossum M, Ryeng EO. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 97: e102934.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to quantify the relationship between pedestrians' walking speeds and various surface conditions typically associated with a winter environment. The purpose is to enable assessments of the effects of different winter operation and maintenance regimes on pedestrians' average travel times. The results show that there is a significant relationship between surface conditions and average walking speeds. When comparing a bare-pavement level of service (LOS) with the practically best obtainable winter-pavement LOS it is expected that the average travel times of an average pedestrian will be approximately 1 min/km longer on the latter than the former when walking on flat ground. On clean ice, compared to a bare pavement, we can expect the average travel times to be approximately 2 min/km longer. Data on average travel times should be implemented in cost-benefit analyses that evaluate the effects of different winter operation and maintenance regimes and measures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Average Travel Time; Cost-benefit Analyses; Pedestrians; Walking Speed; Winter Operations and Maintenance