Citation
Alam MDJ, Habib MA. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 97: e102946.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study develops a novel framework to formalize the optimal utilization of all available modes of transportation, particularly transit and school buses for a mass evacuation. The study develops an "All-Mode Evacuation Decision Support Tool (AMEDST)" to determine an optimum auto-bus composition that yields an improvement in evacuation time and network congestion. The study follows a Knapsack optimization and adopts a solution algorithm called Dynamic Programming within a Python platform to optimally allocate buses to evacuees exposed to higher level of vulnerabilities. A traffic microsimulation model follows a dynamic traffic assignment process to simulate evacuation scenarios using all available modes.
Language: en
Keywords
Dynamic programming; Dynamic traffic assignmnet; Evacuation; Evacuation time; Network performance; Optimization; Public transportation; Traffic congestion; Traffic simulaton