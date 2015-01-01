Abstract

Cities worldwide reallocate street space from serving cars to other modes and uses as part of strategies to make their city centers attractive, vibrant, and accessible. Novel empirical knowledge may reduce uncertainties and opposition to implementation. This article contributes insights into how commuters and city center users adapted to rapid and radical street reallocations in the Oslo city center and the effects and consequences they experienced. Extensive surveys were conducted before and after realization; the results showed weak but positive results for the issues investigated, such as commute satisfaction, experienced accessibility, frequency of visits, and appreciation of the city center. Travel experiences improved for those walking and bicycling, whereas they worsened for those driving. The results showed only minor modal changes. The interventions contributed positively to factors attracting visitors, and thus, the findings might expand authorities' understanding of feasible interventions when developing more sustainable and people-friendly cities.

Language: en