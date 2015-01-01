Abstract

Cycling cities have one point in common: they are characterized by high levels of "filtered permeability" (FP), a principle that still isn't widely known or studied. In these cities, a cyclist's freedom of movement is considerably greater than a motorist's. The objective of this article is to highlight and operationalize this principle for the first time. For this purpose, a FP index has been developed and calculated in 60 cities throughout the world. The results demonstrate that the freedom of movement of a cyclist in a European city is on average 44% greater than a motorist's, which is a FP level about three times greater than what was measured in the other geographic areas studied (South and Central America, North America, Asia and Oceania). As other well-known factors (e.g. safety, accessibility, traffic calming measures), FP could be an effective dimension to create a conducive urban environment for cycling and thus, promote more sustainable mobility behaviours.

Language: en