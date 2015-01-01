Abstract

At present, it is unknown which set of characteristic parameters (CPi) should be used as assessment criteria in the micro-trips method to construct driving cycles that truly represent local driving patterns and reproduce the real energy consumption and tailpipe emissions of electric and engine-powered vehicles when they are tested on a chassis dynamometer. Using 1-Hz simultaneous measurements of energy consumption, speed, and emissions from the regular operation of a vehicle's fleet, we constructed driving cycles using 1140 different combinations of CPi as assessment parameters. We reproduced the process a thousand times for each combination and observed the tendency and the dispersion of the degree of representativeness of the resulting driving cycles. We concluded that mean speed, percentage of idling time, and the standard deviation of acceleration are the CPi that must be included in the micro-trips method.

Language: en