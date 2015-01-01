Abstract

Projections of vehicle profiles play an essential role in developing government policies for emissions reductions in the automotive sector. Determining the trends of key parameters related to tailpipe emissions is critical for analyzing the adverse effects of vehicle emissions on air quality. This study presents a framework that can be used to assess the impacts of the vehicle fleet characteristics on pollutant emissions. Passenger cars and light commercial category vehicles in the Turkish vehicle fleet are analyzed in terms of size (sales and scrappage rates), age distribution, fuel type, engine displacement, and mileage. The distributions based on these parameters are forecasted for the 2020-2030 period under five alternative policy scenarios for Turkey. Should no scrappage incentives be imposed, the average vehicle age is estimated to increase significantly, and shares of hybrid and electric vehicles will be minor.

