Abstract

Shared e-scooter is a fairly new transportation mode that emerged in late 2017. Since then, it has gained popularity around the world; however, it also has spiraled into disarray in many cities due to the lack of e-scooter regulations and improper parking and riding behaviors. Limited understanding of shared e-scooters restrains policymakers from developing more effective regulations and promoting this sustainable transportation mode. This study takes a step towards understanding e-scooter user behaviors by investigating factors that influence e-scooter sharing usage and auto mode substitution. Survey data were collected from shared e-scooter users, and random parameter models were applied to explore the factors influencing e-scooter sharing usage and mode substitution. Factors considered in models include sociodemographic information, user behaviors, trip purposes, and health indicators. Model results identify several factors that significantly influence shared e-scooter usage, including user gender, helmet use, exposure to shared e-scooters, ownership of an e-scooter, riding locations, opinions on speed limits, and trip purposes. Contributing factors for auto substitution suggest that shared e-scooters potentially are competing with TNC/taxi, lower cost, and social/entertainment trip purpose, and user households with multiple vehicles contribute to private vehicle substitution. Research outcomes suggest that shared e-scooters could play a significant role in urban transportation sustainability. Insights related to better practices for e-scooter regulations and planning are discussed to help cities improve shared e-scooter program performance and make it a more sustainable transportation mode.

Language: en