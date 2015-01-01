|
Rahman M, Kang MW, Biswas P. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2021; 130: e103310.
This paper proposes an innovative framework of predicting driver behavior under varying dilemma zone conditions using artificial intelligence-based machine learning. The framework utilizes multiple machine learning techniques to process vehicle attribute data (e.g., speed, location, and time-of-arrival) collected at the onset of the yellow indication, and eventually predicts drivers' stop-or-go decision based on the data. A linear SVM was used to extract through vehicles from all approaching vehicles detected from radar sensors. A hierarchical clustering method was utilized to classify different traffic patterns by time-of-day. Finally, driver behavior prediction models were developed using three machine learning techniques (i.e., linear SVM, polynomial SVM, and ANN) widely adopted for binary classification problems. Model validation results showed that all the prediction models perform well with high prediction accuracies. The ANN model, which showed the best performance among the three, was selected to represent dilemma zone boundaries.
Artificial neural network; Continuous vehicle tracking; Dilemma zone; Driver behavior prediction; Machine learning; Radar sensors