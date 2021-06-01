Abstract

The transportation and mobility landscape has changed at exponential rates in recent years. This is particularly evident in the spread and use of micromobility, primarily via e-scooters, in the United States. It is widely agreed that municipalities need to regulate the deployment of this new form of mobility to capture some of the benefits that these devices provide but also mitigate the impact and risks associated with their use. This paper evaluates commercial scooter deployment within municipalities in the United States, and seeks to identify policy trends for regulating e-scooters. As many communities do not have policies in place, the study seeks to benchmark and develop a policy dialogue addressing e-scooter use and deployment. The study focuses on three specific policy strategies cities are implementing: the use of pilot programs; vendor limits or caps; and the inclusion of equity policy. The study finds that tension between these policies has the potential to constrain or accelerate the market adoption of scooters and that very few communities are designing and adopting environment strategies to regulate scooter use. These policy dialogues are worth exploration as cities accelerate trends toward micromobility.

