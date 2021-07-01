Abstract

Vehicle automation is expected to reduce the cost of shared demand-responsive transport (DRT) services. In this context, questions regarding the conditions under which fixed-route public transport can be replaced with shared on-demand services have emerged. The expected increase in competitiveness between fixed-route and on-demand services requires the development of frameworks that enable the analysis of transportation costs of alternative modes. In this research, we develop a total cost minimization model for demand-responsive door-to-door shared transportation services, including operator and user costs. Optimization variables are vehicle size and fleet size for operation with human-driven and automated vehicles. A hybrid approach is used in which the relevant variables are analytically and numerically modeled, using data from a large-scale agent-based simulation applied to the city of Munich. We compare the case in which all trip requests must be served with the case in which request rejections are allowed, based on waiting and travel times. Different demand levels and alternative scenarios for vehicle automation are analyzed. The results indicate that the performance of door-to-door on-demand shared systems depends on the operational scheme selected. For the DRT setup and vehicle assignment strategy studied, we find that if the system is forced to have no trip rejections, economies of scale are not present, and the high user costs hinder the system's competitiveness even under the assumption of automated vehicles. In contrast, in a system that allows for trip rejections, economies of scale are present, and vehicle automation can especially reduce operator costs, increasing the system's competitiveness against other transportation modes. Therefore, in our setting, the efficiency of the demand-responsive service depends on the ability to reject customers, which is against the spirit of a truly public transportation service. On scenario analysis, we show that a theoretical improvement in the performance of the real-time vehicle assignment strategy can significantly reduce total cost, with economies of scale under no-rejection operation. Future research needs to address whether the actual application of more complex vehicle assignment strategies can indeed make DRT systems more cost competitive while serving all trip requests.

Language: en