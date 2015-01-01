Abstract

A transport system is planned and operated to provide safe, efficient, effective, social and environmentally friendly services to its users - passengers and freight/cargo shippers. These service attributes have also become increasingly important for supporting the future development of contemporary society. At the same time, the system and its modes has been frequently affected by different internal and external disruptive events, usually resulting in the deterioration of the planned performance of transport services. To successfully cope with such conditions, the transport system must be sufficiently reliable, that is, resistant to damage or capable of providing services with a level of performance as close as planned while being affected at the same time. This paper deals with an approach to analysing and modelling the reliability of transport services. This includes elaboration of a concept of reliability, development of analytical models for reliability indicators, and application of these models of indicators to selected cases of road and rail transport services.

