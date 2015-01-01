SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Canetti D, Cavari A, Rapaport C, Shalev H, Hobfoll SE. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2021; 33(5): 1055-1070.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09546553.2019.1598389

unavailable

How does exposure to terrorism affect political attitudes? This paper presents a new individual-level psychobiological model of political attitudes. Using a unique individual-level data of personal exposure to terrorism, a physiological marker of inflammation (CRP) and a psychological measure of perception of threat to an ongoing conflict--the Israel-Palestinian Conflict--we assess the effect of personal exposure to terrorism on militant attitudes concerning the conflict. Our data of physiological (blood samples), psychological, and attitudinal factors were collected in Israel during a military escalation along the Gaza Strip border. The findings reveal that among people personally exposed to terrorism, the perception of threat mediates an association between physiological conditions and militant attitudes. These findings contribute to the emerging literature on the biopolitics of political violence, suggesting a renewed focus on the dynamic interplay between physiological, psychological, and political factors.


Language: en

CRP; Israeli-Palestinian conflict; personal exposure; physiological markers; political attitudes; Terrorism

