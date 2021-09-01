Abstract

The Arctic zone of the Russian Federation is not just one of the strategic objects associated with the production of natural resources, but also one of the most vulnerable zones in terms of the quality of transport services rendered to the population, especially in remote areas. The reasons for the difficulties in transport and logistics services are the complex climatic and geographical features of the region. By comparing the branching of the road network in the western and eastern regions of the Arctic zone of Russia, it was determined that the western part is much more developed than the eastern one. This is due to the uneven distribution of the population in the territory of the Arctic zone. However, in these conditions, a significant part of the residents of the eastern part is not provided with proper transport services. Since large-scale construction and reconstruction of transport infrastructure facilities in the field of road transport throughout the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation will involve enormous material costs, the most rational solution to the problem is to develop an intelligent transport and logistics system for servicing the area based on the categorization of its territories according to the parameters of the transport process as well as natural and social factors using a mathematical apparatus. Within the framework of the developed system, one of the starting points for planning the transport process is the mechanism for selecting rolling stock, taking into account the peculiarities of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.

