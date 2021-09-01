SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baskov V, Isaeva E, Ignatov A, Sokolov V, Evtiukov S. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 57: 63-69.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.09.026

unavailable

In the course of the study, we analyzed the development of the railway and road network and assessed the prospects of transport infrastructure development in the northern and Arctic regions of Russia. Besides, we reviewed processes of territory development with account for natural and climatic conditions. The article presents potential ways to overcome the specified problems related to the development of transport infrastructure and logistics in the northern and Arctic regions of Russia.


Arctic zone; cargo turnover; climatic conditions; logistics; motor roads; natural; railways; transport infrastructure

