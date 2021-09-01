Abstract

Given the difficult climatic conditions in the Arctic region, there is a high risk of various types of transport accidents, which can potentially threaten the environment, population, and the entire ecosystem of coastal territories. The development of the transport infrastructure in the region makes the task of designing an integrated safety system quite urgent. Such a system shall include rescue services carrying out search and rescue operations in the region, as well as taking measures to monitor, prevent and mitigate the consequences of emergencies. In order to promptly make the right management decisions when responding to emergencies and accidents, rescue services require automation at various stages of decision-making. In this regard, it is proposed to create an intelligent decision support system that would make it possible to detect transport accidents, forecast their development, as well as justify corresponding prompt decisions. The paper determines groups of factors affecting the decision-making in responding. We propose a functional model of a decision support system for responding to transport accidents using the IDEF0 methodology. This system will improve the effectiveness of management decisions, timely liquidate the consequences of transport emergencies and accidents in the Arctic, and optimize the composition of rescue services' forces and assets in the region.

