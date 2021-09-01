Abstract

Every year, the development of autonomous vehicle control systems is becoming more and more pressing due to more global projects in the field of transport, the development of new hard-to-reach areas, and the increasing volume of freight transportation. Particularly acute is the issue of improving control systems in regions with challenging road and weather conditions as well as insufficient visibility, which have a significant impact on traffic safety. It is required to develop algorithmic software for an intelligent autonomous vehicle control system used when transporting goods along a given route. The paper considers the control algorithm as well as the equipment of the control system and the tracking machine vision system. The results of experimental studies on the movement of an autonomous vehicle based on the KamAZ 6520 production vehicle are presented.

Language: en