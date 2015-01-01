Abstract

This research investigates the reliability of two measures intended to reduce moose-vehicle collisions (MVCs): continuous lighting and clearing/grubbing of roadway corridors. Individual analyses and a combined regression analysis were conducted to measure the effects of several combinations of variables on MVC rates, including clearing and grubbing, continuous lighting, clearing without grubbing, moose population, precipitation, snowfall, and maximum snow depth. Nine corridor improvement projects were analyzed based on the variables present.In previous studies, it has been hypothesized that MVC rates are influenced by environmental conditions such as snowfall and daylight. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) has performed many studies on MVCs along several corridors. Some corridors showed a significant drop in the number of MVCs after the installation of continuous lighting.The results show there is a consistent drop in MVCs after clearing and grubbing, with the exception of one corridor. The combined clearing/grubbing and continuous lighting projects also resulted in a consistent drop in MVCs. The projects with clearing and grubbing as a component had varying trends in MVCs, which may indicate that DOT&PF Maintenance and Operations performed clearing of re-vegetated areas, or that older growth is less of an attractant for moose.

