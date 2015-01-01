Abstract

The quality of the transport process in railway transport depends on the compliance of the timetable. Delays in rail transport are due to various reasons. One of the common factors is also failures in the stations or track interlocking systems. In the article is published the results of the performed simulation of failures of interlocking systems in the conditions of the transport laboratory at the Department of Railway Transport. The research was part of a student project solved at the University of Zilina.

