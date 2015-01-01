|
Abstract
Travel surveys are the primary source of data that feed into the analysis and modeling of travel behaviour. Numerous studies have found that the survey method, be it pen and paper, online, interview, smartphone app, or GPS, impacts participation, diligence and accuracy of reporting. In turn, this can lead to bias both in terms of the socio-demographic mix of respondents, and under/mis-reporting of trip information. To date, there is limited understanding of if/how preferences for particular travel survey methods vary across countries. In 2014, a survey of 17,510 adults from 24 countries was undertaken by an internationally-renowned market research firm to assess stated preferences for different travel survey methods. Following an assessment of how preferences vary by country and method, the current paper focuses on responses from five of these countries with long-standing household travel surveys--Australia, USA, France, Germany, and Japan.
