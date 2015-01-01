|
Aborisade RA, Oni SF. Vict. Offender 2021; 16(8): 1182-1204.
In the mainstream media and sociological research, the issues of police brutality and use of force have remained prevalent. However, in spite of the appreciable attention given to police brutality against male citizens in international headlines and scholarly research, female victims have been relatively ignored. The aim of this paper is to explore the experience of female offenders with the police from the point of arrest through custody. Using a mixed-method research design, participants were drawn from inmates of the Female Maximum and Medium Security Prison, Lagos. One hundred and eighty-six respondents completed questionnaires, while 27 interviews were conducted.
Abuse; gender; police brutality; victims; violence