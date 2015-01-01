Abstract

The purpose of this study is to develop a measure to predict the reliability and acceptability of autonomous vehicles and to validate a model that reveals the relationship between variables. Based on previous research, we developed a total of 70 items measuring 12 antecedent variables and 2 outcome variables (reliability and acceptability) to explain reliability and acceptability, and surveyed a total of 536 drivers through an online survey company. carried out. Seven factors were extracted as a result of the exploratory factor analysis for the development of the scale targeting the preceding variable items, and cross-validation was confirmed in the confirmatory factor analysis. As a result of comparing four competing models to find a model that explains the relationship between the seven factors and reliability and acceptability, it was found that security, safety perception, and anthropomorphism indirectly affect acceptability through reliability as a medium. While usefulness directly predicted reliability and acceptability, the indirect effect on acceptability through reliability was not significant. And risk perception indirectly affected acceptability through the double mediation of negative emotions and reliability. Finally, the implications and limitations of this study were discussed.



본 연구의 목적은 자율주행차에 대한 신뢰성 및 수용성을 예측하는 척도를 개발하고 변인 간 관계를 밝히는 모형을 검증하는데 있다. 선행연구를 바탕으로 신뢰성과 수용성을 설명하는 12개 선행변인과 2개의 결과변인(신뢰성, 수용성)을 측정하는 문항 총 70개를 개발, 온라인 조사업체를 통해 운전자 총 536명을 대상으로 설문조사를 실시하였다. 선행변인 문항을 대상으로 척도 개발을 위한 탐색적 요인분석 결과 7개 요인이 추출되었으며 확인적 요인분석에서 교차타당도가 확인되었다. 7개 요인과 신뢰성 및 수용성의 관계를 설명하는 모형을 찾기 위해 4가지 경쟁모형을 비교한 결과, 보안성, 안전지각, 의인성은 신뢰성을 매개로 수용성에 간접적으로 영향을 미치는 것으로 나타났다. 유용성은 신뢰성과 수용성을 직접 예측한 반면 신뢰성을 매개로 수용성에 대한 간접효과는 유의하지 않았다. 그리고 위험지각은 부정정서와 신뢰성의 이중매개를 통해 수용성에 간접적으로 영향을 미쳤다. 마지막으로 본 연구의 함의와 제한점에 대해 논의하였다.