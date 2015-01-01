|
Citation
Ryu Jun Beom, 박선홍, 양모현. J. Transp. Res. 2021; 28(3): 33-48.
Vernacular Title
자율주행차의 신뢰성과 수용성 척도 및 모형 개발
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study is to develop a measure to predict the reliability and acceptability of autonomous vehicles and to validate a model that reveals the relationship between variables. Based on previous research, we developed a total of 70 items measuring 12 antecedent variables and 2 outcome variables (reliability and acceptability) to explain reliability and acceptability, and surveyed a total of 536 drivers through an online survey company. carried out. Seven factors were extracted as a result of the exploratory factor analysis for the development of the scale targeting the preceding variable items, and cross-validation was confirmed in the confirmatory factor analysis. As a result of comparing four competing models to find a model that explains the relationship between the seven factors and reliability and acceptability, it was found that security, safety perception, and anthropomorphism indirectly affect acceptability through reliability as a medium. While usefulness directly predicted reliability and acceptability, the indirect effect on acceptability through reliability was not significant. And risk perception indirectly affected acceptability through the double mediation of negative emotions and reliability. Finally, the implications and limitations of this study were discussed.