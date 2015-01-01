Abstract

Introduction

Over 1,600 municipalities in the U.S. have adopted Complete Streets (CS) policies to date. For urban planners, the design of CS projects is an opportunity to influence active transportation, transit use, and public health. For users, improved street designs can enhance community mobility and physical activity. To date, there are no practice standards related to CS initiatives, and the implementation of CS projects has not been rigorously studied. In response to this knowledge gap, the current study sought to capture the impact of a CS implementation project in a mid-sized U.S. city.



Methods

A post occupancy evaluation (POE) methodology compared a street corridor before and after it underwent significant street improvements aligned with CS. Convenience samples of pedestrians and bicyclists, both pre- and post-construction, completed a survey either in person using a paper-based survey or online at their convenience.



Results

Survey results (pre, n = 148 and post, n = 100) indicated that streetscape users post CS implementation rated the street as significantly more satisfactory than the pre-construction survey participants; frequent walkers reported increased perceived convenience and higher overall satisfaction. Post-construction participants were more likely to report there were sufficient crosswalks and pedestrian signals but faster traffic speeds. Overall, the CS project did not result in any changes to self-reported physical activity (i.e., walking and biking).



Conclusion

Findings indicated that CS projects can improve pedestrian satisfaction, but they do not necessarily guarantee positive outcomes or a change in health behaviors. New CS-related street features may create unexpected results such as perceptions of increased traffic speed. These findings call attention to context-specific design interventions and a need to educate drivers and pedestrians on novel design features.

