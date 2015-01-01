|
Citation
|
Gan X, Weng J, Luo J. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2021; 147(12): e04021084.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to model vehicle headways comprising non-free flow headways (i.e., headways under non-free flow traffic conditions) and free flow headways (i.e., headways under free flow traffic conditions) on port collector-distributor roads using the finite mixture distribution method with two mixture components. Three combinations of leader-follower vehicles were found to be statistically different. Six factors, consisting of truck percentage, traffic flow rate, weather, curbside parking, light condition, and road pavement condition were considered as influencing factors. Model comparison results indicate that the finite mixture distribution model outperforms the single distribution model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Finite mixture distribution model; Port collector-distributor roads; Vehicle headway