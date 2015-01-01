SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gan X, Weng J, Luo J. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2021; 147(12): e04021084.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/JTEPBS.0000597

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study aims to model vehicle headways comprising non-free flow headways (i.e., headways under non-free flow traffic conditions) and free flow headways (i.e., headways under free flow traffic conditions) on port collector-distributor roads using the finite mixture distribution method with two mixture components. Three combinations of leader-follower vehicles were found to be statistically different. Six factors, consisting of truck percentage, traffic flow rate, weather, curbside parking, light condition, and road pavement condition were considered as influencing factors. Model comparison results indicate that the finite mixture distribution model outperforms the single distribution model.

RESULTS show that rainy days, curbside parking, poor light condition, and poor pavement performance are associated with an increased mean headway for car-car, car/truck, and truck-truck types. The headways of these three types are generally higher for the bigger traffic flow rate, while a larger truck percentage can decrease the mean headway for car-truck and truck-truck types.


Language: en

Keywords

Finite mixture distribution model; Port collector-distributor roads; Vehicle headway

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print