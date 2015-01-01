Abstract

Control strategies with pre and main signal have been increasingly researched and practiced. With the transformative effect of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs), more possibilities have been created, and the long-time mix of CAVs with manual vehicles (MVs) has inspired radical change to the unconventional intersection with double stop lines. Specifically, the study is oriented with CAV controllability to facilitate vehicle passage throughout the intersection, by allowing CAVs to make use of yellow light at the presignal under in-vehicle control. To avoid spill-over and better clear vehicles on the approach, the distance from pre to main signal is constrained so that vehicles can queue upstream and pass the main stop line in time, under the objective of maximizing intersection reserve capacity. The proposed model is solved with iteration, and is found to reduce signal cycle, avoid spill-over, and enhance reserve capacity by larger margin as CAV penetration rate increases. This study provides insights to the design and control of intersections with double stop lines under mixed traffic flow, laying foundation to traffic conversion from MV to CAV.

Language: en