Stacy SE, Pepper CM, Clapp JD, Reyna AH. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34671976
OBJECTIVE: Seeing one's own blood may be a factor in affect regulation in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). This study examined changes in a negative (NA) and positive affect (PA) in response to a finger prick eliciting a small drop of participants' blood.
nonsuicidal self-injury; affect regulation; blood; cutting