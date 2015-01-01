Abstract

Among the challenges in systematic inquiry into elder abuse and neglect (EAN) is the lack of standardized tool of measurement. Existing literature demonstrates diverse tools being used, with the Conflict Tactics Scale (CTS) and its versions being the most common. The Malaysian Elder Mistreatment Project (MAESTRO) utilized the Modified CTS developed and used by the National Study of Elder Abuse and Neglect in Ireland (NSEA-I). This article aimed to validate this Malay version of the modified CTS for use in the Malaysian context and by Malay-speaking populations across Southeast Asia while highlighting the various practical and methodological challenges encountered along the process. Data were collected from 1927 older respondents who lived in Kuala Pilah district. Preliminary data screening led to the dropping of 10 items due to 0 variance. Further four items were deleted during CFA due to low loading. The indicators of neglect factor were made into a composite factor due to high collinearity. The final scale had acceptable reliability and validity. This tool is likely to assist in assessing and detecting EAN more quickly and conveniently. It will also assist future researches of EAN in taking into account the issues that arise in the measurement of EAN.

Language: en