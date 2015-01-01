|
Obana KK, Mueller JD, Saltzman BM, Bottiglieri TS, Ahmad CS, Parisien RL, Trofa DP. Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2021; 9(10): e23259671211031191.
(Copyright © 2021, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
34671687
BACKGROUND: Concussions occur at higher rates in high school football as compared with all other high school sports. In 2014, the National Federation of State High School Associations implemented rules defining illegal contact against a defenseless player above the shoulders to reduce concussions in football players in the United States. To the best of our knowledge, rates of emergency department (ED)-diagnosed concussions of high school football players before and after the 2014 rule implementation have not been compared. HYPOTHESIS: It was hypothesized that (1) there would be lower rates of helmet-to-helmet and helmet-to-body-part concussions after rule implementation and (2) alternative mechanisms of concussion would not differ, as these would be less influenced by rule implementation. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.
concussion; youth; football; high school; loss of consciousness; rules; targeting