Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concussions occur at higher rates in high school football as compared with all other high school sports. In 2014, the National Federation of State High School Associations implemented rules defining illegal contact against a defenseless player above the shoulders to reduce concussions in football players in the United States. To the best of our knowledge, rates of emergency department (ED)-diagnosed concussions of high school football players before and after the 2014 rule implementation have not been compared. HYPOTHESIS: It was hypothesized that (1) there would be lower rates of helmet-to-helmet and helmet-to-body-part concussions after rule implementation and (2) alternative mechanisms of concussion would not differ, as these would be less influenced by rule implementation. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: Data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) were analyzed for high school football players 14 to 18 years old sustaining a concussion from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2019. Data were collected on mechanism of injury, setting, and loss of consciousness. Raw data were used to calculate national estimates based on the assigned statistical sample weight of each hospital by the NEISS.



RESULTS: A total of 4983 (national estimate = 154,221) high school football concussions were diagnosed in US EDs; 58.8% of concussions occurred during competition and 41.2% during practice. Between 2009 and 2013 the rate of concussions diagnosed in EDs rose 10.7% as compared with a 6.2% decrease between 2015 and 2019 (P =.04). Between 2009 and 2013, the rate of helmet-to-helmet concussions rose 17.6% as compared with a 5.6% decrease between 2015 and 2019 (P =.03). There were no significant changes between other mechanisms of concussion before and after the 2014 rule implementation.



CONCLUSION: We identified a decreased trend in overall and helmet-to-helmet high school football concussions diagnosed in the ED after implementation of the targeting rule. This study adds to the growing literature regarding the importance and efficacy of rule implementation in reducing sports-related concussions.

