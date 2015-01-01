|
Ahn LHR, Dunbar AS, Coates EE, Smith-Bynum MA. J. Black Psychol. 2021; 47(8): 695-717.
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Black Psychologists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
The present study tested a path model that addressed two questions regarding the connection between one aspect of racial socialization (cultural pride reinforcement), communication between mothers and their adolescent children, adolescent ethnic identity, and mental health. First, we tested whether quality of communication moderated the relationship between cultural pride reinforcement and ethnic identity affirmation and anxiety/depressive/withdrawn symptoms. Then, we examined whether cultural pride reinforcement and quality of communication with mothers were directly linked to increased ethnic identity affirmation and in turn lower anxiety/depressive symptoms and withdrawn behaviors. Our sample included 111 African American adolescents (58.2% female; ages 14-17) in the mid-Atlantic region.
adolescents; African American; mental health; quality of communication; racial socialization